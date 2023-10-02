Phagwara: Wahid, kin sent to police remand

Tribune News Service

Phagwara: Former Markfed chairman and SAD leader Jarnail Singh Wahid, his wife Rupinder Kaur and son Sandeep Wahid were on Sunday produced before the Judicial Magistrate, who sent them to three-day police remand. They were arrested by a Vigilance team, led by SSP (Vigilance) Rajeshwar Singh, from their palatial residence at Khurampur village near Phagwara on Saturday morning. Wahid was arrested for allegedly selling mill land on forged documents. As per Information, the FIR was registered against a total of total 12 persons, including members of Wahid, Sandhar and Bains families - all former partners of Phagwara Sugar Mills. OC

Man held with 15-gm heroin

Phagwara: The Phagwara police have arrested a person and seized 15 grams of heroin from his possession on Saturday night. The suspect has been identified as Sahil Kalra, a resident of Khalwara Gate. He was nabbed at a checkpoint here, the police said. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

Vatsala Gupta is new K’thala SSP

Phagwara: After promotion of Senior Superintendent of Police, Kapurthala, Rajpal Sandhu as the DIG, Punjab Armed Police (PAP), now 2016 cadre IPS officer Vatsala Gupta has been appointed as the new Kapurthala SSP who has assumed charge. Vatsala has previously been posted as the ASP, Nakodar, DCP, Jalandhar, and DCP (Headquarters), Amritsar. OC

Over 200 examined at medical camp

Jalandhar: On the occasion of International Day of Older Persons, a city-based NGO, Eduyouth Foundation, in association with Sri Guru Amardass Charitable Hospital, Defence Colony, organised a free medical check-up camp on the hospital premises on Sunday. The camp was organised in coordination with four doctors - Dr RN Batra (MBBS), Dr Gurpreet Singh (MBBS), Dr Palak Arora (Physiotherapist) and Dr Navjot Kaur (BDS). Over 200 patients underwent free check-up and tests at the camp. Tests such as ECG, blood sugar, blood pressure and BMD were done. Pargat Singh, MLA, Jalandhar Cantt, was the chief guest. He praised the efforts of Eduyouth Foundation and gurdwara management for their services and efforts towards the welfare of society. Prof Kanwar Sartaj Singh, president of the NGO, said they were working tirelessly for the uplift of medical care for older persons in society.

