Phagwara woman wins fitness contest in UK

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 8

After coming fifth in the Miss Great Britain pageant last year, Phagwara-born Rajni Singh (42) has now won a 12-week transformation challenge conducted by Fittr, one of the largest online fitness communities.

She succeeded in coming first in the female individual category out of 13,000 participants.

Vijay Sondhi, ex-councillor of Phagwara and her father said here on Thursday that his daughter a graduate from Panjab University, Chandigarh, moved to the United Kingdom after getting married in 2003.

Discipline, proper nutrition, workouts, sufficient sleep and forming good habits are the key to success and it takes patience and hard work to achieve results, she said.

Rajni, who is mother to two teenagers, lives in a typical Indian Punjabi joint family. She overcame several health issues, including PCOS, sciatica, a herniated disc, vertigo and anxiety to become the fourth runners-up in the category for older women in the prestigious Miss Great Britain pageant in 2022.

Rajni was thankful to her family, especially her husband Daljeet Singh in achieving her goals. Rajni believes that age should never be a barrier to learning and self-growth, as she continues to push her own boundaries.