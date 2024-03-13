Phagwara: Youth kidnaps minor, booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a youth on the charge of kidnapping a minor. Investigating officer (IO) Janak Raj said the suspect had been identified as Kuldeep Singh, alias Deepu, a resident of Jahangir village. Joga Singh, a resident of the same village, told the police that the suspect kidnapped his minor daughter on the pretext of marrying her. A case under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. OC

4 booked for house trespass

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked four persons, including a woman, on the charge of obstructing public way and house trespass. Investigating officer Avtar Singh said the suspects had been identified as Kulwinder Kaur, Mohinder Singh, Harjot Singh and Sonu, all residents of Kakarr Kalan village. Bhupinder Singh, a resident of the same village, told the police that the suspects encroached on a public way and threatened him. A case under Sections 283, 448 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. OC

Migrant held on theft charge

Phagwara: The police have arrested a migrant from Uttar Pradesh for committing a theft in the factory on Nangal road, Chachoki, in Phagwara. The suspect, identified as Rahim Sudama of Nahari (UP), was presently residing in Jalandhar. He confessed to have stole valuables worth lakhs from the factory, Chadha International. On the complaint of Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Sarhala Ranua village, the police have registered a case against the suspect under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC. OC

Man hangs self to death

Phagwara: A marriage palace owner reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling in the kitchen on Monday night. Aashu Sharma (55), owner of Shri Nath Palace, who also ran another property, Basra Palace, on lease, went to Basra Palace on scooter and hanged himself in its kitchen. The reason behind him taking the extreme step was not known yet. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. Ashu is survived by his wife and three daughters. Station House Officer (SHO) Jatinder Kumar said the incident came to light when security guards went to close of Basra Palace late on Monday night.

