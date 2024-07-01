Phagwara philanthropist Raman Nehra plants saplings on birthday

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 30

Renowned philanthropist Raman Nehra of Swachhta Abhiyan Society, Phagwara, celebrated his birthday by planting saplings. A programme was organised under the leadership of society chairman Madan Mohan Khattar and president Ashish Gandhi.

During the event, society member and renowned social worker Raman Nehra planted saplings at the water treatment plant of the Phagwara Municipal Corporation. Children from Satnampura and Adarsh Nagar areas also participated in the event. After planting the saplings, all members — led by Sunita and Asha Rani — toured the MC plant. They explained how waste is properly disposed and composted through various processes. The importance of segregating wet and dry waste was also emphasised. Sunita lauded the society’s campaigns of planting saplings on birthdays of members. She said the environment can be saved if all youngsters come forward to plant trees.

Nehra highlighted how nature facing neglect in the race for development, which has adverse consequences. He noted that the Indian culture involves the worship of natural resources — trees, plants, and rivers — which indicates their importance. He urged youngsters to come forward to plant trees and make Phagwara a green city.

