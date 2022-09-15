Phillaur: One held with 50 hooch bottles

Phillaur: The Bilga police arrested a man and seized 50 bottles of hooch from his possession. Investigating officer Ashwani Kumar said the accused had been identified as Jeet Singh, a resident of Bhode village. A case under the Excise Act has been registered against the accused. OC
2 int’l students held with drugs
Phagwara: The Satnampura (Phagwara) police arrested two foreign students for peddling drugs and seized 360 intoxicating tablets from their possession on Tuesday. Phagwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Mukhtiar Rai said the accused were identified as Shuaibu Mohammad of Nigeria and John Mubanga Kahuba of Zambia. He said both the accused were nabbed at a checkpoint near Law Gate in Miherru village. The SP said 190 intoxicant tablets were seized from Shuaibu and 170 tablets were seized John. A case under the NDPS Act had been registered against the arrested accused, the SP said. OC
65-yr-old man goes missing
Phillaur: The Nurmahal police filed a missing report in connection with disappearance of a 65-year-old man. Investigating officer Surindar Singh said the victim had been identified as Tarsem Lal of Bundala village, who was missing from his house since September 11. The IO said a missing report had been registered.
