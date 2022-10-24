Phillaur police nab gangster Lakhwinder

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 23

The Jalandhar rural police today arrested a B category gangster, Lakhwinder Singh, alias Matru, and recovered four guns and ammunition from him. The Phillaur police nabbed the gangster and recovered a single barrel .12 bore gun with 40 rounds; a .12 bore double barrel gun with 15 rounds; and a .32 bore pistol as well as .45 bore pistol with three magazines from him.

SP, Investigation, Sarabjit Singh Bahia said a case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been filed against the said gangster on October 8 at the Phillaur police station. Lakhwinder is a resident of village Heowal in Banga, SBS Nagar.

The police said during investigation the gangster revealed that he was associated with the Sukhjinder Baba gangster group, which had been in repeated clashes with the Khatri group of gangsters. Cases had also been registered owing to clashes in this regard against him in 2013, 2014 and 2015 at police station Banga (Nawanshahr).

He was also lodged in Hoshiarpur jail from August 2016 to May 2017 for cases registered for a fight at Khatkar Kalan and a robbery at Nangal in 2016.

After coming out of jail, another case was registered in 2020 for a clash at the Nawanshahr police station. In 2021, the Khatri group also attacked his home, during which firing from Lakhwinder led to death of Khatri gang’s Surjit Singh Koonar. As per revenge for this, Khatri group murdered Lakhwinder’s associate Makkhan Kang at petrol pump near Kang village. To avenge his associate’s death, Lakhwinder got much ammunition brought from UP.