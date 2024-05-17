Phulkari Women hold mind-reading event

Jalandhar, May 16
Phulkari Women of Jalandhar on Wednesday hosted a captivating event centered on the intriguing art of mind reading, featuring the esteemed mentalist Dr. Kruti Parikh from Mumbai.
The event, which took place in the presence of 250 members and their families, marked an evening filled with mystery, wonder, and mind-bending illusions. Dr. Kruti Parikh, known for her exceptional skills in deciphering thoughts and predicting behaviors, enthralled the audience with her uncanny abilities.
Attendees were left spellbound as Dr. Parikh delved into the depths of their minds, showcasing a remarkable display of mentalism that left many questioning the limits of the human mind. Phulkari main committee consisting of Divya Mahajan, Adwaita Tiwari, Dr Rinku Aggarwal, Monal Kalsi, Nimisha Kapoor, Pallvi Thakur, Maninder Bhaizada and Mini Chugh informed that the event was aimed to provide a platform for members and their families to experience the enigmatic world of mind reading firsthand.
Activity chairperson Richa Bhandari and facilitator Anjali Dada welcomed Lovepreet Singh, who sang two songs. Among the others present, were members of Phulkari governing body from Amritsar Praneet Babbar, Kamal Uppal, Sheetal Sohal, Arti Khanna and special invitees Veena Bhandari, Manjit Bawa, Vani vij, Kamna Aggarwal, Googli Kaur and Pindi Beri.
