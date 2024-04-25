Pictorial visual launched to mark Book Day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 24

To mark significance of World Book Day, a pictorial visual dedicated to World Book Day depicting theme 2024 “Read Your Way” was on Tuesday launched in GNDU Regional Campus.

The launching was done by Associate Dean Dr Roopam Jagota and Head of Department Law Dr Varinder Singh, with aim to encourage faculty, students and citizens of Jalandhar to discover the pleasure of reading books to gain knowledge and improve their wisdom on words and further imbibing values and morals which can be the result of becoming book readers.

A set of books on the legal comparative study subject were presented for the library of the institution by Alumni of this institution Harpreet Sandhu an author & nature artist. Dr Roopam Jagota, Associate Dean, GNDU Regional Campus, appreciated the efforts by an alumni of the institution, Harpreet Sandhu, and author.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU