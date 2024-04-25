Pictorial visual launched to mark Book Day

Jalandhar, April 24
To mark significance of World Book Day, a pictorial visual dedicated to World Book Day depicting theme 2024 “Read Your Way” was on Tuesday launched in GNDU Regional Campus.
The launching was done by Associate Dean Dr Roopam Jagota and Head of Department Law Dr Varinder Singh, with aim to encourage faculty, students and citizens of Jalandhar to discover the pleasure of reading books to gain knowledge and improve their wisdom on words and further imbibing values and morals which can be the result of becoming book readers.
A set of books on the legal comparative study subject were presented for the library of the institution by Alumni of this institution Harpreet Sandhu an author & nature artist. Dr Roopam Jagota, Associate Dean, GNDU Regional Campus, appreciated the efforts by an alumni of the institution, Harpreet Sandhu, and author.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct
ECI invokes Section 77 of Representation of People Act, hold...
Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away
Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...
Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case
For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...
JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile
Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...
6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies
51 per cent of the total posts in various Statutory Pollutio...