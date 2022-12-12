PIMS fest sparks row

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 11

Videos of the aftermath of a party held on the premises of PIMS have gone viral on a news website and social media, sparking a controversy.

Event held responsibly, no one troubled: MGT

The videos purportedly show alcohol bottles, boxes and glasses strewn around in the parking lot of the premier health institute. Also seen in the videos are pillars and light posts under which multiple glasses have been kept, indicative of the festivities.

Papers, bags, plates and discarded items are seen strewn around at the site, which was the huge ground inside PIMS. Since PIMS has a hospital, a medical college and a hostel on the premises, the hosting of a party with high-decibel sound has also come under question.

PIMS Resident Director Amit Singh, said: “Hosting of cultural festivals on the medical college premises is routine and is nothing out of the ordinary. We had a two-day fest, Ecstacy 2022, which was held responsibly. The speakers at the festival were placed in a manner that no inconvenience was caused to patients. If there had been any problem to patients, they would have informed us.

In fact, many people from outside also came of their own accord as PIMS is an open premises. We had high security as well as bouncers deputed for students. It was a necessary exercise held to de-stress students and was hosted responsibly.”