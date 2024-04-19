Placed at 6th rank, Talwara girl Rashi dreams to become IAS

Our Correspondent

Talwara, April 18

Rashi Choudhary, a student of Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students, Talwara, has bagged sixth rank in Punjab by scoring 640 out 650 (98.46%) marks. Her father Jaswinder Kumar, has retired from the Indian Army and runs a shop in Talwara. Her mother Anjana Kumari is a homemaker.

Rashi has made up her mind of becoming an IAS officer or an aeronautical engineer. Rashi said she had already started preparation to appear in the UPSC exam in the future. She wishes to join ISRO after doing aeronautical engineering. Rashi said, “No matter how much hard work I have to do for this, I will not back down. I did not made any extra efforts to get a place in merit list.”

She said, “I did not take tuitions because I did self-study. I was able to achieve this milestone with guidance from school Principal Sunil Maharal and other teachers.”

Seven meritorious school students bag merit positions

Seven Class X students of Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students, Talwara, have brought glory to their school as well as their family in results declared by the Punjab School Education Board. Principal Sunil Maharal said for the first time, seven students of the school had secured merit positions in Class X results declared by the PSEB. He said Rashi Chaudhary bagged sixth place in Punjab by scoring 640/650 (98.46%) marks; Pratiksha Kumari stood ninth in the state by scoring 637/650 (97.85%) marks; Rupinder Kaur was placed at 10th position with 636/650 (97.85%) marks; Aisha Kumari got 13th spot by scoring 633/650 (97.38%) marks; Ishta stood 17th with 629/650 (96.77%) marks; Akshita got 19th rank with 627/650 (96.46%) marks; and Muskaan bagged 19th rank in the state by scoring 627/650 (96.46%) marks.

Three students from Talwara block in merit list

Similarly, two girl students of government high school and one from a private school of Talwara block made it to the merit list. Bhavna Parmar of Government High School, Amroh, stood at 14th rank in Punjab with 632/650 (97.23%) marks. Sarika Thakur of Government High School, Amroh, bagged 15th rank with 631/650 (97.08%) marks. Sejal Rana of Dream Public High School, Ramgarh Sikri, stood 17th in the state with 629/650 (96.77%) marks.

