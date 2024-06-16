Placement camp to be held on June 19

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 15

A placement camp will be organised on June 19 at the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE), Hoshiarpur. Providing information in this regard, District Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Officer Sandeep Kumar said trainees and apprentices for Saila Khurd’s Quantum Paper Limited, security guards, housekeeping staff and gunmen for Checkmate Services Private Limited will be recruited in this camp. Savitri Plywood Company, Bhikhowal, will recruit electricians, fitters, carpenters, Thermax boiler operators, gardeners, digital marketing, computer operators, billing executives, office boy and cooks. He said candidates with ITI (fitter, electricity, instrument technician, turner, machinist and COPA) educational qualifications can participate for the recruitment of trainees by Quantum Paper Limited.

Candidates who are matric pass, and up to 50 years of age, can apply for the recruitment of security guard, housekeeping staff and gunmen.

For Savitri Plywood for ITI/Diploma of concerned trade, 12th pass and graduate candidates who have work experience can participate. Salary for all the above posts will be based on the DC rate and experience.

The District Employment Officer said that interested eligible candidates should report on Wednesday at 9.30 am at DBEE, MSDC Building, first floor, Government ITI Complex, Jalandhar Road, Hoshiarpur.

