Plan to stop encroachment, make traffic smooth: Hoshiarpur DC

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 1

Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said no stone would be left unturned to provide benefits of government schemes to every eligible beneficiary in the district. She said her main priority was that the residents of the district should get every government facility on time and there should be no pendency in the offices.

She was interacting with the mediapersons today for the first time after taking the charge as Deputy Commissioner. Mittal, who’s also having charge of Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Hoshiarpur, said for the development of the district, special work would be done on the subjects related to cleanliness, education and health facilities. She said problems like traffic, encroachment and stray animals, be solved by working in a planned manner. On the question of encroachment, she appealed to the shopkeepers to cooperate with the district administration and remove the encroachments. She made it clear that she would not back down from taking strict steps in view of the public interest.

In response to a question, she said there was a complete ban on Chinese string in the district. She said soon a checking campaign would be launched in the district and strict action would be taken against whoever was found guilty as per the law.