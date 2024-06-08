Planning Board chief demands inquiry into misuse of funds

Ashok Kaura

Phillaur June 7

Jalandhar Planning Board Chairman Amritpal Singh has recommended a comprehensive probe into the alleged embezzlement of Rs 10 crore by the Phillaur Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) office.

In his letter addressed to the Director of Vigilance Bureau, Amritpal Singh detailed the alleged misuse of funds that were disbursed under the Punjab Nirman Yojana.

As per the Chairman, these funds were reported to have been embezzled through fake bills, which points to a well-conceived conspiracy within the BDPO office.

He said that during the financial year 2021-22, these funds were released by the then Congress government for the development of assembly areas.

In Amritpal Singh’s letter, stressing upon the seriousness of the matter, he has recommended the Vigilance Bureau to start a full-fledged investigation into the matter. He demanded a thorough investigation of all financial transactions and documents related to the scheme so that embezzlement can be fully exposed and those responsible can be identified.

The Chairman said that the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption, and the perpetrators of such acts will face strict legal action.