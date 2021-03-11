'Plant langar' held at Urban Estate

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 10

A City-based non-governmental organisation (NGO, EduYouth Foundation, organised ‘plants langar’ at Urban Estate Phase-II and distributed eight different types of plants and trees for free among residents.

Jai Inder Singh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jalandhar, was the chief guest at the event. He said, “It is the need of the hour to enhance greenery and vegetation in the society. Plants and trees produce oxygen which is the source of life.”

Surinder Singh Sodhi, halqa in-charge, AAP, was guest of honour at the event. He said a great initiative has been undertaken by the members of EduYouth Foundation. “This will motivate residents to plant saplings at their homes”, he added.

Prof Kanwar Sartaj Singh, president of the foundation, said, “All members and volunteers are working tirelessly towards the welfare of society. We are coming up with many more plantation drives in the next few days. Many colonies of Jalandhar city will be covered during these drives.”

Apart from the Plant Langar, the NGO in collaboration with the Department of Forests and Wildlife Preservation, Punjab, also conducted a tree plantation drive in Suranussi, Jalandhar, today. More than 200 plants and trees were planted and distributed among local residents. The event was observed as part of ‘Haryaval Lehar’ initiative of Punjab Government to mark the 75th Independence Day celebration.

Hargurnek Singh, Forest Range officer, Jalandhar, said, “The NGO is continuously contributing towards the upgradation of environment.” — TNS