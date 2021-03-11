Plantation for herbal garden starts at IKGPTU

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, April 29

A plantation drive has been started on IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) main campus to set up a herbal garden.

Rahul Bhandari, Vice Chancellor-cum-Principal Secretary, Department of Technical Education, has given instructions to complete this task in a month. While planting the seeds that bloom in the hot season of April-May, he has also asked the Horticulture Department of the university to distribute them free of cost in the rainy season starting after two months.

The Vice Chancellor said there was a vast area for green belt in the university, plantation of medicinal plants along with normal trees and plants was necessary for the pure environment of the university. He said the university should also provide its crop to the surrounding rural areas, so that people can also take health benefits from these medicinal plants. He planted an evergreen ornamental tree on the premises for the hot weather season.

On this occasion, university Registrar Dr S.K Mishra said keeping a good environment was also important among the great responsibilities of educational institutions towards society. Dr Mishra talked about doing more work in future to protect the environment. The Horticulture Department of the university had a significant contribution in this plantation drive. University deans, faculty, officers and other members were present on the occasion.