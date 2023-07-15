 Plastic Bag Free Day celebrated : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Plastic Bag Free Day celebrated

Participants at an awareness Camp to celebrate World Plastic Bag Free Day in Jalandhar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The NCC Department of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women under the guidance of commanding officer Colonel MS Sachdey organised a one-day awareness camp to celebrate World Plastic Bag Free Day by distributing self-made and handmade paper bags to local vendors outside the college in order to encourage them to start using paper and cloth bags and stop using the plastic bags as it will help in making the environment safe. The NCC cadets also made posters and took pledge along with Principal Navjot and college ANO Lt Rupali Razdan. The event was organised under Puneet Sagar Abhiyan Plan 23-24.

KCLIMT students excel in exams

Forty five MBA students of Khalsa College Lyallpur Institute of Management & Technology (KCLIMT) got distinctions in IK Gujral Punjab Technical University results. In MBA IV, Manishu stood first by scoring 9.77 SGPA, Shubham Gupta stood second by scoring 9.46 SGPA, Disha and Muskan stood third by scoring 9.31 SGPA, Mansimran stood fourth by scoring 9.23 SGPA, Falguli Arora, Namrata, Priya and Urja Rajput scored 9.5 SGPA. Sukhbir Singh Chatha (Director, Academic Affairs) congratulated the students and their parents.

DAV College gets Vivekananda award

DAV College Jalandhar has been awarded with the prestigious Swami Vivekananda Excellence Award by Dakshin Kalikata Karira-o-Sanskriti Parishad, Kolkata. The college has been awarded with this honour for its contribution in providing value-based quality education with affordable fee structure. The college regularly takes initiative for its social responsibility and nurtures the minds of the pupils for excellent contribution towards social issues. The award was conferred during national seminar and cultural presentation ceremony held at Kolkata. The institute was awarded for its continuous performance and achievements in the field of higher education and received special honour for excellence in serving the society. Principal Rajesh Kumar congratulated the staff of the college for their whole hearted determined efforts in achieving this status.

Webinar on Legal Career

The CT Institute of Law organised a webinar on legal career opportunities in corporate world. The resource person was Soumya, advocate, Supreme Court of India and founder of Avant Garde Corporate Communications, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The webinar focused on various opportunities available to legal professionals in the corporate world. Soumya enlightened the students about the scope of the law in the corporate world. She explained to them how students could make their mark at various law firms. During her presentation, she discussed the recent developments in intellectual property law, including patents, copyrights, and other related topics.

