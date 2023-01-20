Platinum jubilee event of IMA, Punjab, starts today

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 19

Nawanshahr district is all set to host a three-day mega event to mark the platinum jubilee celebration of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Punjab, from January 20 to 22. The event would be dedicated to the Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh.

On January 20, participants would pay floral tributes to the legendary Bhagat Singh at his ancestral village, Khatkar Kalan, before starting the inaugural session.

State IMA president Dr Paramjit Maan said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would be the chief guest and Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh would preside over as special guest.

“As the Punjab unit of IMA was founded 75 years ago in the undivided Punjab, apart from members of the Indian Medical Association, prominent office-bearers from the Medical Association of Pakistan would also attend the event,” he added.

Dr Maan said besides organising technical workshops, eminent scholars from the medical fraternity would present their papers on new innovations in medical education and research as well as bringing in qualitative improvement in delivery of healthcare services at the ground level.

He said the CM would address the conference on the concluding day and the Health Minister, who belongs to Nawanshahr district only, had promised to ensure his personal involvement in making the event a grand success. He added that IMA, Nawanshahr uni,t has been making dedicated efforts for the successful and fruitful execution of the event.