Play on evolution of Sikhism staged

Jalandhar, April 29
Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women (LKCW) in collaboration with Naat Kala Kendra, Jalandhar, has organised a play, ‘Chandini Chowk ton Sarhind Tak’, written by renowned playwright Gurshan Singh and directed by Pritpal Singh.
The play threw light on Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom, Guru Gobind Singh’s sacrifices and gave the message that the Sikh religion has evolved from the Gurus’ teachings and from their followers’ devotion towards a world religion with its own scripture and code of discipline. The chief guests appreciated the efforts of Dr Navjot, principal of LKCW for organising the play and the acting skills of the students who enacted the play for the first time.
