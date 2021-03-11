Play role of vigilant citizens against social evils: DC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 20

In an interactive session with girl students of public administration, Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal called upon students to adopt scientific temperament to bring efficiency, transparency and accountability in the day-to-day working of the administration and civil society. Taking part in an interactive session with the students from Hindu Kanya College at the DAC, the Deputy Commissioner gave a patient hearing to the expectation of students from administration and also shared his experiences of bringing positive change in the government working. He also listened to students, their aspirations and dreams and asked them to set up goal for next 10 years with a roadmap to achieve it.

While sharing their views the students sought suitable atmosphere for higher study and transparency in government services. They also discuss the reason for brain drain, corruption etc. Deputy Commissioner also urged the students to play the role of vigilant citizen against the social injustice, inequality, casteism and other social evils. Besides, he also asked the students to raise voice against corruption to develop a healthy society.

He said the moment the accountability will be ensured the desired change will be achieved automatically. Deputy commissioner further added that the hard work is the key to success and in the present era of globalisation one have to compete at international level.