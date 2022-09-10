Play to mark 125th anniv of Saragarhi Battle on Sept 12

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 9

To mark the 125th anniversary of the historic Saragarhi Battle, the district administration is set to organise a play “Jang-e-Saragarhi” on September 12 at local Guru Gobind Singh Stadium.

Artistes of the Punjab Art Theatre will exhibit the sequence of Saragarhi Battle, where a group of 21 Sikh soldiers fought valiantly, rather than surrendering, with over 10,000 rival Afghan tribesmen on September 12, 1897.

Giving details of the play to be staged at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium on Monday at 7 pm, Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh stated that the play would be organised under the directions of renowned director Harbaksh Singh Lata. He said the play would not only showcase various aspects of the great battle but also keep present generations abreast with the historic and magnificent significance of Saragarhi — the last stand battle. During the one-hour play, 40 artistes of the theatre would display the “Jang-e-Saragarhi”.

The DC said the endeavour of the administration would certainly apprise the residents about the extraordinary valour and courage of 21 Sikh soldiers, which would further enrich the spirit of nationalism. People, especially youngsters, should reach the site on September 12 to join the gathering enthusiastically so that they remember the brave soldiers.