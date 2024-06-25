Jalandhar: Players from poor background want to achieve something for their families

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Jalandhar, June 24
“Achha sportsperson banke apne parivaar layi kuch karna chahna haan”, was the assertion made by 18-year-old Lovepreet Singh after he performed his best in the 100m race.
Hailing from Khanna, Lovepreet Singh was here in Jalandhar to attend the sports trials for selection in the colleges associated with GNDU, PTU and Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Sports University. Though the number of participants was less as compared to previous years, those who came, participated with a goal in their minds — to do something for their families. Most of them came from such poor families as are unable to afford even proper two square meals.
Back home, Lovepreet has mother and sister in his family. “I want to earn for my family. Since my childhood, I have seen poverty. But now, I want to become financially safe and sound and free. I like to play sports. I want to get a job under the sports quota,” he said.
Lovepreet also worked as a waiter earlier and now he is entirely focusing on his training under his coach Sarabjit Singh Happy.
Another player Arshdeep Singh from Jalandhar also participated in the 100m race. His father works as a labourer in Kuwait. “I want to become a successful sportsperson so that my father does not have to work there in such tough conditions,” he said.
Though Arshdeep could not perform well, he is determined to take training and perform better again. His aim is clear, “Papa nu vaapis le aana hai.”
Nineteen-year-old Pardeep (of Khurla Kingra in city), whose father died long ago, also participated in the 400m race. “I am pursuing my bachelor’s, besides working in a medical store to earn for my family,” he said.
Pardeep hardly earns Rs 9,000 per month. “I am dying to become a good sportsperson, all for my family,” he signs off.
