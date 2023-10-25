 Pledge to wipe out social maladies from Punjab: CM : The Tribune India

Pledge to wipe out social maladies from Punjab: CM

Addresses gathering during Dasehra celebrations in Hoshiarpur

Pledge to wipe out social maladies from Punjab: CM

Members of the Ram Leela Committee honour Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Tribune photo



Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 24

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann today gave a clarion call to people to take a solemn pledge to wipe out social maladies in the state on this Dasehra, the festival that marks the victory of good over evil.

Addressing the gathering here during Dasehra celebrations organised by Shri Ram Leela Committee, the Chief Minister said it was a matter of pride and satisfaction that over 1.5 lakh people converged here to celebrate the festival.

Mann asked the administration to make elaborate arrangements to ensure that the festival was celebrated on a much larger scale in the coming times. He said the venue, known as Dasehra ground, must be extended further in future for which required steps must be taken.

An effigy of Ravana being burnt in Hoshiarpur on Tuesday. Tribune photo

The Chief Minister said the government was making concerted efforts to help Punjab emerge as the hub of medical education. He said under-construction medical college in Hoshiarpur would be operational from the coming year. More developmental projects would be initiated in Hoshiarpur, thus giving a facelift to the city.

Recalling his younger days, the Chief Minister said he used to go to Sunam to celebrate the festival of Dasehra.

The Chief Minister said: “The Dasehra festival inspires us to remain grounded, keep our anger under control and stay away from hate. Our nation has an age-old tradition of celebrating this festival, which plays a vanguard role in promoting goodwill, peace and communal harmony in society, besides showing us the way of ideal living to carve out an egalitarian and harmonious society”.

“On this day, we should vow to make our state frontrunner in the country by getting rid of all social maladies. The true essence of Dasehra lies in fighting against injustice, evil and egos with love and secularism,” he said.

Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa, MLA Urmur Tanda Jasvir Singh Raja Gill, MLA Dasuya Karambir Singh Ghuman, MLA Sham Chaurasi Dr Ravjot Singh, Senior Additional Advocate General Inderpal Singh Dhanna, Mayor Surinder Kumar, and president of Shri Ram Leela Committee Gopi Chand Kapoor were present on the occasion.

#Bhagwant Mann #Hoshiarpur

