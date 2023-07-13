 Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time : The Tribune India

Two contractors deployed for repair work, says Deputy Commissioner; families of over 25 villages affected

Drinking water being distributed among people at a flooded village in the Gidarpindi area on Wednesday. Photos: Malkiat Singh & Sarabjit Singh



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, July 12

With one 900 feet wide and another over 300 feet wide breach appearing in Dhussi bundh along the Sultej in the Lohian area right at the start of the monsoon season, there is a possibility that plugging of the two breaches could take weeks. Even if the plugging is done in two to three weeks as per the claims of the administration, it might take the families of the over 25 affected villages over a month to settle all over again.

Technical experts say fixing bundhs in the rainy season was not easy and a bundh thus repaired would remain weak as rains could damage it further. Even today, two tippers loaded with sand and brought to the site near Nasirpur bundh for filling of sacks toppled along the bundh into the river. Thankfully, there was no loss of life in the both incidents.

Volunteers fill sacks of sand to plug breaches in Dhussi bundh along the Sutlej in Shahkot on Wednesday.

The bundh itself seemed to have gone weak and unlike yesterday, no four-wheeler other than those of the VVIPs was allowed to pass over it. Those engaged in bundh repair said sacks of sand could not alone withstand the current of flood waters. Sacks could wither in the coming days and the sand going loose would get washed. Hence, huge boulders and studs need to be procured by the government for plugging work of the embankment.

A sand-laden tipper on way to a breach site near Nasirpur village toppled into a flooded field in the Lohian area in Jalandhar on Wednesday.

As of date, the work started last evening at the bundh site in Nasirpur village where the breach is of over 300 feet. The breach at the other site at Lakhu Ke Chhana village, which already is 900 feet wide remains, untouched so far. Since rains are predicted again for the next few days, the progress of the work could remain affected.

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said: “The Drainage Department has deployed two contractors, who will plug in the breaches. I expect the work to gain speed and it can be completed in two weeks, if all goes well. The water level should fall significantly by tomorrow.”

Asked why the studs were not being used, he said these were not required for the time being. “The machinery will be used for compaction of sacks being dumped into the water. MGNREGA workers are also being deployed for plugging breaches in Phillaur, Nakodar and Shahkot,” he said.

Meanwhile, over 400 people have been reportedly evacuated using around 12 odd boats of the Army, NDRF, SDRF and the administration. Food packets, water, medicines and other items are being provided to them.

Fixing bundhs in rainy season not easy: Experts

