‘PM driving force behind policies empowering people’

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 9

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash interacted with some beneficiaries of the flagship schemes of the Indian Government at Oharpur village, where he attended PM Narendra Modi’s address to people through video-conferencing.

Parkash said the PM is the driving force behind policies that empower citizens and foster inclusive development. He said the PM has the vision of making the country ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, and under his leadership and policies, India may achieve this milestone much sooner.

A van with an LED screen displaying the PM’s recorded speech on the progress in the country, and carrying awareness material as pamphlets, calendars and books, was present at the venue.

Parkash administered the pledge of ‘Viksit Bharat’ to all those present on the occasion, and called upon them to work together for the overall progress of the country.

He also talked about the government’s drone scheme, saying that it would empower women self-help groups. He says drones would be used to spray nano-fertilisers in fields in a balanced proportion, with lesser expenses than incurred in the conventional methods. He even tried his hand at flying a drone over a field.

Some beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Nidhi Yojna and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna narrated how their lives have become more comfortable after they benefited from these schemes. Over 4,000 such beneficiaries have shared their experiences so far, and the minister interacted with those present at Oharpur village. He also handed over Ujjwala LPG connection papers to the beneficiaries.

Many Central Government departments had put up stalls in Oharpur to provide on-the-spot benefits to people under various schemes. Parkash also attended another Viksit Bharat Sankalap Yatra programme at Rasoolpur village.

