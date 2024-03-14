PM-SURAJ: Minister gives approval letters to beneficiaries

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the Pradhan Mantri Social Uthan Avam Rojgar based Janakalyan (PM-SURAJ) portal and online approval letters were given to one lakh beneficiaries on the occasion.

Som Prakash, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, inaugurated the event at Ashok Chakra Hall, Mini-Secretariat, Hoshiarpur and gave approval letters to the beneficiaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the programme online, said the Government of India firmly adheres to its commitment to the welfare and uplift of weaker sections of society. Through a wide range of policies, programmes and initiatives, the government aims to address social and economic inequalities. As part of this mandate, the government was organising a nationwide outreach programme for hybrid and marginalised groups. Through the launch of a web service, PM-Suraj, the government would be providing exemplary credit support to entrepreneurs to become self-reliant.

Somparkash said that budding entrepreneurs will be provided an uninterrupted credit support. Credit assistance is provided to eligible individuals at interest rates ranging from 3.5 per cent to 9 per cent per annum. All beneficiaries will be notified through SMS messages in multiple languages. Furthermore, one lakh Ayushman health cards along with PPE kits were provided to achieve empowerment of sanitation workers, who are among the most vulnerable sections of society. Apart from the concerned departments of Hoshiarpur district, 1,000 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Daksh Scheme and Lead District Manager (LDM) of Hoshiarpur Rajesh Joshi participated in the event.

