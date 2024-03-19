PM writes to badminton prodigy Tanvi, all praise for her success

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 18

International badminton player Tanvi Sharma, who was declared the District Sports Icon under the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme on March 7, has received a letter of appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM, in his letter dated March 8, has written, “Your phenomenal achievements resonate through the badminton arena, as you etched history by winning medals in different categories at the national level. You excelled not just in women’s singles, but also in women’s doubles, that speaks volumes about your team spirit.”

“The younger generation looks up to people like you. Making them aware of initiatives that support sporting success, as well as about opportunities in sports will certainly inspire many youngsters to take up sports and excel. Not only does this promote a vibrant sporting culture in our country, but it also provides a boost to the Fit India movement. Once again, congratulations on your well-deserved success,” the letter reads.

Fifteen-year-old Tanvi has won silver in the Asian Junior Championship held in China, gold in the Israel Youth International Under-15 singles and gold in the Senior National Championship held in Guwahati. Apart from the World Junior Championship held in 2016, she has won gold medals in many competitions held at the national level. Tanvi is ranked No. 1 in Junior U-19 by the Badminton Association of India in singles and doubles, No. 2 in sub-junior U-17 singles and No. 300 in World Senior Women’s Singles.

