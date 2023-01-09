Jalandhar police nab proclaimed offender

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 8

The city police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a liquor smuggling case. The accused has been identified as Sumeer Sabharwal, a resident of Bansa Wali Gali, Rama Mandi in Jalandhar.

According to the police, Sumeer was wanted in a case registered against him under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act at the Rama Mandi police station in 2020. He had been absconding for more than two years. The police officials said a local court on November 18, 2022 had declared Sumeer as PO and police since then had been looking out for him.

They said following a tip-off, Sumeer was arrested from his residence at Rama Mandi on Saturday.