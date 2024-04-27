 Poem Recitation Competition : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Poem Recitation Competition

Students during an Inter-Sainik School sports meet which began at Sainik School, Kapurthala, on Friday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised an Inter-House English Poem Recitation Competition for Classes I to VIII. The theme of the poem was 'Environment and The Earth'. The efforts and presentation of the students was worth seeing and they unconditionally recited the poems well and made a major impact on the audience with their wonderful performances. Manik was the winner among Class I students; Saanvi and Nimrat were winners from Class II; Gyanvi in Class III; Madhav in Class IV; Navriti in Class V; Sehajpreet Kaur in Class VI; Manvi in Class VII; and Prisha in Class VIII won the appreciation and trophy for their extraordinary performances. The whole competition was coordinated and guided by Sushma Kaushal and Sunil. School president Dr Narottam Singh and vice-president Dr Gagandeep Kaur of Group of State Public Schools along with Principal Savina Bahl felt delighted by the show of this competition.

INVESTITURE CEREMONY

The Investiture Ceremony of CJS Public School for the academic year 2024-25 was held on the school premises. The occasion was graced by chairperson Neena Mittal, Principal Dr Ravi Suta, parents, students and teachers. The ceremony commenced with the morning prayer and after the prayer, Rajni, coordinator of the senior wing, welcomed the principal and parents on the occasion. Nakul Rawat of Class XI was honoured as Head Boy and Simranjeet Kaur of the same Class XI as Head Girl. House Masters and Mistresses gave badges and sachets to Captains, Vice-Captains and House Prefects of the four Houses - Krishna, Godavari, Kaveri and Meghna.

Paper Presentation contest

Students of various departments of Mehr Chand Polytechnic College won the rewards in Interdisciplinary Paper Presentation organised under student chapter to mark one of the 70 events planned for the platinum jubilee celebrations in the institute. Students from various departments participated in the event and presented their Power Point Presentations. Prem Dayal Sharma and Narinder Kumar Sharma, alumni of the college (from Electrical and Mechanical departments, respectively), played the role as judges. Students of the civil, electrical, mechanical, ECE, CSE, automobile, pharmacy and applied science departments participated in the event with zeal and enthusiasm and bagged many positions. In the paper presentation, CSE (Navneet, Vaibhav), ECE (Parkashdeep Singh, Ayush) and Applied Science Deptt (Arjun Matharoo) bagged the 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively, and brought laurels and glory to their departments. The event was completed by distributing gifts to the winners and token of love to the distinguished guests. Principal Dr Jagroop Singh congratulated Dr Rajeev Bhatia, Adviser, Student Chapter, heads of different departments and appreciated the students and their team in-charges for their success and motivated them for keeping this momentum to continue in future.

ENGLISH WEEK celebrations

STS World School recently concluded its English Week celebrations with great success, led by Principal Prabhjot Gill, vice-principal Yogita Khullar (head of the English Department) and dedicated English language faculty Savita, Kulbir Kaur, Manjeet Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Sukhwinder Kaur and Raman Sharma. Guided by the belief that "Language is the roadmap of a culture" students from Grades IV to XII participated enthusiastically in various activities to enhance their language skills and nurture creativity. From engaging movie reviews to captivating podcast productions, dynamic Adobe poster designs, lively drama and skit performances, and the creation of an engaging e-newsletter, each day showcased the diverse talents and linguistic aptitude of the student community.

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

