Poetry contest at Police DAV School

Jalandhar: The Police DAV Public School, PAP, organised an English poetry recitation competition for the students of Class II, III, IV and V. A short play was also presented about the prudent use of mobile phones by the young generation. From Class I, Pavni, Tanush, Nimrat, Hetvi, Usra, Gurtejas and Kavya bagged first position while Vivansh, Anshuman, Bavik, Parnia, Amyra and Kavya were stood second. In Class III, the first prize was bagged by Mannat, Gaurvi, Samiksha and Elisha while Sanya, Somya, Raghav Amber, Sulbhadeep and Drishti got the second prize. In Class IV, the first prize was won by Divyanshu and Vansh while the second prize was bagged by Mrinal, Vidushi and Aaradhya. From Class V, the first place was bagged by Bani, Saket and Guneet while Shiva, Elisha and Suryakant got the second prize.

CyberSecurity event at Lyallpur Khalsa

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Lyallpur Khalsa College organised a three-day workshop on Cyber Security Essentials to observe October as the National Cyber Security Awareness month. Abhijeet Singh, a renowned Cyberspace expert, attended the event and advised the students to pursue ethical hacking as a profession. He also discussed ways to find and fix bugs in a software and security systems used for data protection.

Diwali decoration competition at dips

DIPS College of Education, Dhilwan, organised a decoration competition on the occasion of Diwali. The participating students decorated diyas and candles during the event. In Diya decoration event, Deepshikha and Daljit stood first, Amandeep was second and Sonal was third. In candle decoration event, Jovanjit bagged the first prize, followed by Sonal and Gurpreet Singh. Principal Dr Mukesh appreciated all the students.

Hans Raj student tops varsity exam

The students of BA Fine Arts at Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya (HMV) have secured top positions. Sujata Bharti secured first position in the 4th year university examination by securing 4025 marks out of 4400. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated Head of department Dr. Neeru Bharti Sharma, faculty members and students for this achievement.

Disaster Reduction day at Shiv Jyoti

Shiv Jyoti Public School students during the celebration of International Day for Disaster Reduction. Tribune Photo

Shiv Jyoti Public School observed the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction. A special morning assembly was conducted in which the students were informed about this day through drill and speeches by Lakshay Sharma and Tanish Sharma of Class X under the guidance of co-associate teacher of Kirti House Simmi Grover under Housemaster Nirmaljit Singh and Nirmal Singh. Principal Parveen Saili appreciated the initiative taken by the teachers.

Appejay holds maths competition

The Department of Mathematics at Apeejay College of Fine Arts organised a competition “Fun with Mathematics” in which students from BCA, B Sc, BBA, B Voc participated. The topics for the competition were based on the themes of Golden Ratio, Game Theory, Symmetry, Fibonacci Series, Story of Mathematics, Aryabhatta, Probability, Ramanujan, Beauty of Mathematics, etc. Roshni and Harshita of BCA bagged the first prize. Vanshita of BCA got the second prize. The third position was shared by Jay and Malik of BBA.

PCM SD organises two-day Food Fest

Under the programme ‘Earn While You Learn’, the Department of Home Science at PCM SD College for Women organised a two-day food fest. Stalls such of golgappas, bhelpuri, choco-coco balls, plum punch, cutlets and pasta were set up. The staff and students enjoyed the delicious food. President Naresh Kumar Budhia and Principal Pooja Prashar appreciated the department for organising the event.