 Poetry contest at Police DAV School : The Tribune India

school notes

Poetry contest at Police DAV School

Poetry contest at Police DAV School

Students of St Soldier Divine Public School with placards during a seminar, ‘Good Touch, Bad Touch’. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Police DAV Public School, PAP, organised an English poetry recitation competition for the students of Class II, III, IV and V. A short play was also presented about the prudent use of mobile phones by the young generation. From Class I, Pavni, Tanush, Nimrat, Hetvi, Usra, Gurtejas and Kavya bagged first position while Vivansh, Anshuman, Bavik, Parnia, Amyra and Kavya were stood second. In Class III, the first prize was bagged by Mannat, Gaurvi, Samiksha and Elisha while Sanya, Somya, Raghav Amber, Sulbhadeep and Drishti got the second prize. In Class IV, the first prize was won by Divyanshu and Vansh while the second prize was bagged by Mrinal, Vidushi and Aaradhya. From Class V, the first place was bagged by Bani, Saket and Guneet while Shiva, Elisha and Suryakant got the second prize.

CyberSecurity event at Lyallpur Khalsa

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Lyallpur Khalsa College organised a three-day workshop on Cyber Security Essentials to observe October as the National Cyber Security Awareness month. Abhijeet Singh, a renowned Cyberspace expert, attended the event and advised the students to pursue ethical hacking as a profession. He also discussed ways to find and fix bugs in a software and security systems used for data protection.

Diwali decoration competition at dips

DIPS College of Education, Dhilwan, organised a decoration competition on the occasion of Diwali. The participating students decorated diyas and candles during the event. In Diya decoration event, Deepshikha and Daljit stood first, Amandeep was second and Sonal was third. In candle decoration event, Jovanjit bagged the first prize, followed by Sonal and Gurpreet Singh. Principal Dr Mukesh appreciated all the students.

Hans Raj student tops varsity exam

The students of BA Fine Arts at Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya (HMV) have secured top positions. Sujata Bharti secured first position in the 4th year university examination by securing 4025 marks out of 4400. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated Head of department Dr. Neeru Bharti Sharma, faculty members and students for this achievement.

Disaster Reduction day at Shiv Jyoti

Shiv Jyoti Public School students during the celebration of International Day for Disaster Reduction. Tribune Photo

Shiv Jyoti Public School observed the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction. A special morning assembly was conducted in which the students were informed about this day through drill and speeches by Lakshay Sharma and Tanish Sharma of Class X under the guidance of co-associate teacher of Kirti House Simmi Grover under Housemaster Nirmaljit Singh and Nirmal Singh. Principal Parveen Saili appreciated the initiative taken by the teachers.

Appejay holds maths competition

The Department of Mathematics at Apeejay College of Fine Arts organised a competition “Fun with Mathematics” in which students from BCA, B Sc, BBA, B Voc participated. The topics for the competition were based on the themes of Golden Ratio, Game Theory, Symmetry, Fibonacci Series, Story of Mathematics, Aryabhatta, Probability, Ramanujan, Beauty of Mathematics, etc. Roshni and Harshita of BCA bagged the first prize. Vanshita of BCA got the second prize. The third position was shared by Jay and Malik of BBA.

PCM SD organises two-day Food Fest

A police official speaks at a seminar on cybercrime and traffic rules at St Soldier School, Jalandhar. Tribune Photo

Under the programme ‘Earn While You Learn’, the Department of Home Science at PCM SD College for Women organised a two-day food fest. Stalls such of golgappas, bhelpuri, choco-coco balls, plum punch, cutlets and pasta were set up. The staff and students enjoyed the delicious food. President Naresh Kumar Budhia and Principal Pooja Prashar appreciated the department for organising the event.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan horror: Do you sell these bodies? 200 rotting corpses found on hospital roof in Multan

2
Amritsar

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

3
Nation

BJP banking on Congress 'chaos', AAP 'self-goal' in Gujarat poll

4
Haryana

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'

5
World

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

6
Nation

India serves demarche on Ottawa over ‘referendum’

7
Health

Certain types of dietary fibre cause inflammatory response in some patients: Study

8
Trending

1880s Levi’s jeans auctioned in New Mexico for Rs 70 lakh

9
Trending

#ArrestKohli trends on Twitter after Virat fan kills his friend who supported Rohit Sharma

10
Haryana

Massive fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...

'One of the most dangerous nations in world...' US President Biden's candid comment on Pakistan

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

Bowlers help India restrict Sri Lanka to 65/9 in Women’s Asia Cup final

India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...

Video: Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole, Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim tells followers to 'do as directed'

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'


Cities

View All

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Jeweller robbed of 150-gm gold, cash near Rego Bridge

Minister Kataruchak reviews paddy procurement in mandis

Man killed over parking dispute in Ajit Nagar area, three booked

Young farmers innovate to manage paddy straw in dist

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

Punjab: Verka to raise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

Glasses of two dozen cars smashed in Mani Majra

UIET campaigning hotspot

24 outsiders detained from hostels, let off later

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

Amul Gold and buffalo milk prices rise by Rs 2 per litre

AFWWA sets Guinness World Records for largest display of knitted woollen caps

Excise policy: Enforcement Directorate raids 25 locations in Delhi

Bombay High Court acquits former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in Maoist link case

AAP MLA alleges threat from Amritpal’s supporter

Jalandhar West Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sheetal Angural alleges threat from Amritpal Singh’s supporter

Congress councillors meet Jalandhar MC commissioner

3 DAV University, Jalandhar, researchers in top 2% world scientists

Now, download birth, death certificates on mobile phone

Staff shortage, lack of equipment ail fire station: Phillaur MLA

Looters’ gang busted

Looters' gang busted

Jeweller's employee gets Rs 15 lakh ransom call from Canada-based gangster

Woman loses purse to snatcher

MTP Bindra, son, nephew out on bail

Real estate market likely to pick up after slump

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Power essential service, not commodity: Expert

Caught paying below minimum wages, PESCO directed to give arrears

Stress on global community support to save ozone layer

70-yr-old falls prey to swine flu, fourth death this season