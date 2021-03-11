Poetry recitation competition

Jalandhar: An English Poem Recitation Competition was organised for the young poets of the scholars and discoverers in the five schools of Innocent Hearts (Green Model Town, Loharan, Cantt Jandiala Road, Royal World and Kapurthala Road) with the aim of removing stage fear from the minds of children as well as to enhance their self-expression and pronunciation skills. They rhymed on various themes like Plant More Trees, Save Girl Child, Good Manners, Happy Family, My School, Fruit Power and Vegetables, Apple, Trees, Pollution, My Home etc. They mesmerised everyone through their poems. These little poets were highly appreciated by the mentors. In Green Model Town, Bhavini Rana in Scholars Class-1, Japroz Kaur in Scholars Class-2, GovindKakkar in Scholars Class-3, Reyansh Kumar and Hayzel in Scholars Class-4 bagged first position whereas Ayra Malhotra and Anhad in Discoverers Class-1, Nimrat and NikunjKakkar in Discoverers Class-2, Ryna in Discoverers Class-3 and HarnaazKaur inDiscoverers Class-4 stood first. In Loharan, Anayika in Scholars Class-1, Riddhi in Scholars Class-2, Pranav Gupta in Scholars Class-3 and Yakshi in Discoverers Class-1, Krishika in Discoverers Class-2, Moksh in Discoverers Class-3 stood first. In Cantt. Jandiala Road, Gaurika Gogna in Scholars and Divyansh Hira in Discoverers bagged first position. In Royal World, Danya stood first in Scholars Class-1 and Kavyansh stood first in Scholars Class-2. Aaradhya Khosla in Discoverers Class-1 and Telavi in Discoverers Class-2 stood first. In Kapurthala Road Branch, Lavanya in Scholars Class-1, Khyati in Scholars Class-2 and Bhanvi in Discoverers Class-1, Janhvi Chaudhary in Discoverers Class-2 stood first.

Biodiversity Day celebrated

International Biodiversity Day was celebrated at DIPS College of Education to make the students aware about the importance and protection of biological resources. Tree photo activity was organised on this occasion. During this, the students gave information about their favourite plants found in or near their house. During this, the students gave information about lemon tree, guava, neem, lemongrass, basil, lavender, aloe vera, etc. found in the garden. He told that this plant is essential for our life and health. Plants are an important part of life on earth, so conservation of biodiversity is very important to maintain the balance of the environment. The children said that biodiversity means the environment around us and the animals, plants, plants, plants, insects and insects living in it i.e. all the living things which are around us. From the depths of the oceans to the summits of mountains, deserts, plains, rivers, millions of types of animals, plants, bacteria, etc. have been found on the earth for millions of years. The diversity of all these is called biodiversity. Principal Dr Jyoti Gupta said for some years the balance of biodiversity is deteriorating. To balance the environment in the changing environment, it is very important for us to maintain the existence of nature and animals and birds together on the earth. The loss of biodiversity increases the risk of natural calamities like floods, droughts and storms etc.

University positions

Sanket Goyal of Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, has bagged the first position in the Guru Nanak Dev University exams of BA Journalism and Mass Communication-III Semester by getting 419 marks out of 450 whereas Ekta Pandey, Rajveer Kaur, Pallvi and Sahil Anand have bagged 2nd, 4th, 5th and 10th positions in the same class by getting 417, 413, 407 & 380 marks out of 450 respectively. This information was given in a press release by the Principal of the College Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra. The president of the College Governing Council Balbir Kaur congratulated the students and wished them success in life. Prof Sanjeev Kumar Anand, Head, Department of Computer Science & IT, Prof. Sandeep Bassi, Prof. Sandeep Singh, Prof Himanshu and Prof Balwant Singh Rupal were also present on this occasion.

Farewell party organised

A farewell party was organised at Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, to bid adieu to the students of the outgoing PG and UG classes. Tilak Raj Aggarwal, President, College Managing Committee, and Principal Dr Archna Garg presided over the function. A welcome speech was delivered to the guests, teachers and students of 6th Semester by. Amisha of 4th semester. Students of 6th Semester and teachers were engaged in different fun filled games. Anjali and Sukhmanjot Kaur, both students of B.A.-4th Semester performed compering of the 1st half of the function. Students outpoured their emotions through dance, poems, choreography, songs and slide show. The second half of the function was hosted by Ramanpreet, Harpreet and Smrity, all students from 6th semester. Teachers were presented tags by the final year students. Fourteen students from final year competed for Miss HKC title. Different tags were also felicitated to the students. Dr. Neetu Bhargava, Jasdeep Kaur and Inderjit Kaur Bal adjudged the Miss HKC competition. Simarpreet Kaur got the title of Ms. HKC. Divyajyot Kanwar and Ramandeep Kaur became the 1st and 2nd runner ups respectively. Principal bestowed her blessings and best wishes to the outgoing students and motivated them to achieve their cherished dreams and goals in life.

Adieu to final year students

CT Institute of Law organised a farewell party for its final semester students of B.A.LLB and B.Com. LLB semester X and semester VI with great fun and enthusiasm. The juniors enthralled the audience with their group dance, solo dance and solo song performances. The students participated in a ‘Fashion Show’ and won different tags. Vishali Khatri was crowned with the title of Ms Farewell and Deepak Kumar as Mr Farewell. The tag of Mr. Handsome was bagged by Harjinder Pal and Bhupinder Singh, whereas Ishani Duggal won the tag of Ms. Charming. Prabhjot Kaur bagged the title of Most Confident whereas Sunaina won the title of Best Attire. A video was played by students having glimpses of their time spent on the CT Group campus. Out of nostalgia, many were left with teary eyes. Dr Yugdeep Kaur, Principal, CT Institute of Law, congratulated the students and wished them good luck for their future. They advised the outgoing students to stay connected with the group and be a part of its alumni association.

Karate championship

The students of The Nobel School, Kartarpur participated in ‘CKC Punjab State Karate Championship’ on in DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology. Among the participants of 35 schools, the students of Nobel School came up with flying colours. Avleenkaur, Daisy, Lavishkapreet won gold medals and Japamrit, Karanvir Singh won silver medal and Jasnoorsingh, Ishleenkaur, Ananya ,Harry ,Armaandeep won bronze medal. Also, two students got selected for Dubai tournament. Educators- Anita and Krishma also got awarded. Chairman- Prof CL Kochher, Managing Directior Kumar Shiv Kochher, Principal Amita Sharma congratulated the coach Jatinder Kumar for his sincere efforts. They also congratulated the students and motivated them to participate more showcasing their inner skills.

‘Ehsaas-e-Alvida’ at KMV

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised an exuberant Farewell party “Ehsaas-e -Alvida” for the outgoing students of all the skill development courses running under DDU Kaushal Kendra. More than 350 students participated in the celebration. The auspicious day began with a floral welcome to the chief guest Principal Prof (Dr) Atima Sharma Dwivedi. The students enthralled the audience with mesmerising cultural performances on the stage and various games played by the students also added fun to the party. The final year students reminisced about the past and thanked their teachers for grooming them to face the challenges of life. The main attraction of the programme was modelling by the students of final year. They walked down the ramp with music in the background and rocked the stage. Principal Prof (Dr) Atima Sharma Dwivedi congratulated the students on the completion of their degrees. She highlighted how important is the skill education in the present times. She further maintained that the skill development programmes they had joined at KMV have opened new doors for wide range of high paying career opportunities for the students. Isha from B. Voc. (Textile Design & Apparel Technology) was adjudged Ms. Farewell. The Principal lauded the efforts of Dr Gopi Sharma, Director, DDU Kaushal Kendra and all the course incharges for organising the celebrations.

Sports trials

The Sports Department of HMV Collegiate Sr Sec School will be organising sports trial in the campus of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya to select the outstanding players for 10+1 and 10+2, age under 19 years for many games. Principal Prof Dr Ajay Sareen told that the selection trials will be held on 31st May at 9 am in HMV Sports Ground. Players are required to report with their proper sports kit trials will be held for athletics, volleyball, basketball, kho-kho, handball, football, kabaddi, badminton and hockey. School education, boarding and lodging will be free for outstanding players. Dr Sareen said the college is dedicated for the overall development of the students and sports are one such arena. Our players are performing well at national and international levels. HMV is providing the best facility and coaching to the players.

Fashion Week at LPU

Students at the School of Fashion Design of Lovely Professional University (LPU) got once in a lifetime opportunity to present their designed clothes at the global ‘Delhi Times Fashion Week-2022.’ The event that was held at Roseate House, saw India’s eminent designers including Ritu Beri, Charu Parashar, Mandira Wirk, Subarna Ray, Payal Jaiswal, Ali Ahmed, and Ashima Leena presenting their latest fashion clothes. The fashion show also saw the presence of renowned showstoppers like Aditi Hundia and Rahul Dev who walked the ramp. LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Mittal has congratulated the creative students and their mentors for participating along with top designers of the country, at such a young age. Dr Mittal anticipates that such participation will certainly lead students to be top of the world. He further added that it’s the LPU way to provide its students with exposure to the real fashion industry. He inspired them to keep on working along the changing trends to rule the fashion industry globe over. One of LPU’s fashion design students, Agrani Anand presented her collection based on ‘Futuristic Fashion’. She drew inspiration from the digital transformations showcasing bodysuits and exaggerated over-garments with transparent plastic layers for protection. Jyotsna worked on ‘chromatic emotions’, where her ensembles revealed the delicacy through net fabrics and embroidery maintaining the balanced tones with velvets. Jasneet Kaur captured ‘pleasurable glitch’ from ‘Alice in wonderland’ syndrome of illusion, by using two-tone fabrics and flounces. Himani Panchal worked on the ‘back to origin’ theme with Khadi and cotton jumpsuits and safari jacket dress. She emphasized on colours and comfort that declare summer. Vidushi Bansal created ‘80s Power Dressing’. It is for contemporary women, who take life with passion and strong will. Her powerful fabrics like velvet and tweed with exaggerated sleeves show the power.

Lecture on devp in finance

The Department of Commerce of Apeejay College of Fine Arts organised a Guest Lecture on the topic - Recent Developments in Finance. The resource person of the day were Pooja Lekhi, Professor at University of Canada (West) and Manik Lekhi - a successful businessman in Jalandhar and alumnus of the college. Addressing the students they discussed about the current finance trends where they extensively talked about cryptocurrency and digital currencies and also talked of open banking, shopping websites, e - commerce, variable payment options and digitalisation. They added today life has become easier with these platforms but while using these options one needs to be alert and aware as one mistake can lead to major loss. Pooja Lekhi added that the students should focus in the right direction and they can get several opportunities here in India too and do not need to shift abroad. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra expressed her joy over the presence of their successful alumni in the college and felt immensely proud of them. She appreciated the faculty members of Department of Commerce for successfully organising the guest lecture for their students. TNS

Awareness lecture on HIV

The Red Cross Cell of PCM SD College for Women organised a Lecture on ‘HIV AIDS Awareness’. Dr Alka, Medical Officer, ART Centre, Jalandhar and Surinder Saini, General Secretary, Jalandhar Welfare Society, were the invited speakers. They threw light on the signs, symptoms, transmission and its various prevention measures of HIV AIDS. They talked about the infection which is caused by the Human Immune Deficiency Virus (HIV) in the human body that results in weakening of people’s immune system against infections. The doctor also talked about the most advanced stage of HIV infection. The transmission of HIV is not limited to serial contact but it can also be carried out by sharing needles or syringes, receiving blood transfusions and from mother to child. They further made us aware that it can be prevented if people are enlightened about preventive measures like parent to child transmission, integrated counseling, forming testing centres, promotion of voluntary blood donation and access to safe blood and targeted interventions for high risk groups and bridge groups. Members of the managing committee and Principal of the college Prof (Dr.) Pooja Prashar applauded the efforts of the incharges of Red Cross Cell, Shivani Sharma (Head, PG Department of Computer Science and IT) and Divya Budhia Gupta (Head,PG Department of Economics) and motivated them to keep spreading awareness in the society by organising such events. tns