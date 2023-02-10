Police accused of inaction in attempt to rape case

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, February 9

In a shocking development, a father allegedly attempted to rape his 17-year-old daughter at Bakhu Nangal village in Kartarpur on the night of February 6. The victim has also claimed that she was physically assaulted by her father in front of the neighbours on the same night that she tried to expose him.

An FIR was lodged against the accused, Surinderpal Singh, on Thursday. The victim and her relatives alleged that even though they had filed a complaint on February 7, and the police recorded her statement the same day, it took the police four days to register an FIR in connection with the case.

According to the victim’s maternal uncle, Surjit Singh, the victim’s father had been working in Dubai and her mother died three years back. Since then, she and her seven-year-old brother were living with their maternal grandparents at Khiranwali village in Kapurthala. He said Surinderpal returned from Dubai two months back, and took his children back to his house at Bakhu Nangal village.

He alleged that in the last two months, the accused had sexually harassed his daughter a number of times, and she even informed her paternal aunts about the same, but they asked her to stay mum. “On the night of February 6, he attempted to rape his daughter, but her younger brother hearing her screams, started shouting for help, and they both ran out of the house.” When the neighbours gathered, Surinderpal thrashed her daughter in public and even threatened to kill her,” he added.

Surjit further alleged that the SHO concerned had taken bribe from the accused, and is making all efforts to save him in the case. The relatives of the victim alleged that the SHO was pressuring them to strike a compromise and take their complaint back. They alleged that the police took four days to lodge an FIR, and are yet to even start an investigation.

When contacted for comment, Kartarpur SHO Ramanpreet Singh denied the allegations made by the victim’s family, said an FIR has been registered in the case under Section 323 of the IPC and Sections 8, 10 and 17 of the POCSO Act against Surinderpal and three other members of his family. Further investigation in the case is under way. When asked why it took him four days to lodge an FIR, he replied that the statement of the victim was only recorded today.

SSP (Rural) Swarandeep Singh, while calling the allegations baseless, said, the police had already registered an FIR in the case. An unbiased investigation would be carried out.