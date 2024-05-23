Police chief transferred to non-election duties

Jalandhar, May 22
A few days before the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has transferred Jalandhar Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma to non-election duties.
An official press release from the Punjab Government confirmed the transfer, with a spokesperson for the office of the Chief Electoral Officer announcing the reassignment.
According to sources, the directives came as a surprise, given the absence of any complaints against CP Sharma reported by district election officers. They speculate that a political party may have directly filed a complaint with the ECI, leading to the issuance of these orders.
Moreover, they say neither the administration nor the Punjab Police had prior information about this development, especially with the elections just a week away and a scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jalandhar on Friday.
Rahul appointed Jalandhar Police Commissioner
Jalandhar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed Rahul S, a 2008-batch IPS officer and currently posted as the DIG-cum-Director Vigilance Bureau, Punjab, SAS Nagar, as the Jalandhar Police Commissioner. An official press release of the Punjab Government confirmed this development stating that a letter has been sent to the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, by the ECI in this regard. — TNS
