Police conduct cordon, search op in Shiv Nagar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 17

Following the directions of Punjab DGP, a cordon and search operation was carried out in the city under the supervision of ADGP Praveen Kumar Sinha, Commissioner of Police Gursharan Singh Sandhu and other senior police officials.

All senior officials, including DCPs, ADCPs and ACP-Rank officers along with 200 police personnel conducted a detailed search in areas surrounding Shiv Nagar falling in the jurisdiction of police division number 1.

The entire area was cordoned off with over 100 police personnel deployed at checkposts and patrolling duties. The intensive search operation, which lasted for nearly three to four hours, resulted in the registration of an FIR against Varinder Kumar, a resident of Shiv Nagar. The police recovered 125 boxes of fire crackers from his house.

Apart from this, the police teams also collected details of tenants living in Shiv Nagar and checked the movement of suspicious vehicles in the locality. Traffic challans were also issued to a few residents; besides seven persons were nabbed on suspicion, who were later released after interrogation.

The ADGP said the search operation was conducted in selected areas based on specific intelligence and information. He said such search operations will be carried out time to time to strengthen the fight against drugs, besides eliminating gangster culture and maintaining law and order in the city.

1.5-kg heroin, Rs 5.41 lakh drug money seized

Mahilpur: On the instructions of DGP Punjab, under the supervision of IG Jalandhar Range Dr S Bhupathi, SSP Hoshiarpur Sartaj Singh Chahal, SP (I) Manpreet Singh Dhillon and DSP Garhshankar Daljit Singh Khakh along with 300 cops conducted a cordon and search operation against drug smugglers. The infamous Langeri Road, BDPO Colony Ward No. 11, Baghora Road, near tehsil complex, Mahilpur, areas were cordoned off by police personnel. Seven gazetted officers, 70 non-gazetted officers and 274 APOs took part in the search operation.

The objective of the campaign was to crackdown on drug smugglers and to instil confidence among the people. In the operation, the police recovered 1.525 kg of heroin, Rs 5.41 lakh drug money, mobile phones and gold ornaments and arrested two women.

The police conducted a raid at the house of Jasveer Kaur, alias Fauzan, notorious for drug trade, and recovered 1.5 kg of heroin and 5.09 lakh rupees. Besides, the police also arrested Usha Devi and Manjeet Kaur, both residents of Langeri roadin Mahilpur. A case has been registered against Jasveer Kaur, Renu, Mahinder, Vinu and Rimpi, her daughter-in-law Ravinder Kaur and som Vikram, alias Rammi. Jasvir Kaur had kept the drug and drug money hidden in the courtyard of her house.

In the second case, 25 gm of heroin, Rs 32,230, two mobile phones, two silver bracelets, six sets of silver anklets and two necklace sets of silver were recovered from the house of Balveer Kaur, alias Veero, a resident of Langeri Road, Mahilpur. Jasveer Kaur is already in jail and 15 drug-related cases are registered against her in different police station.