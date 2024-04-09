Police conduct mock drill to check poll readiness in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, April 8
In order to check the preparedness for the ensuing general elections, the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate conducted a mock drill here today.
Divulging details, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the aim of the exercise was to assess the readiness of the police force for the upcoming elections. For it, a plot was designed to check effectiveness of the force and messages were conveyed through the District Control Room, Jalandhar.
Around 12:30 PM, the news of a bag snatching was circulated through the Police Control Room.
CP Sharma said ADCP II Aditya was supervising the exercise. Key areas of the city such as Jyoti Chowk, Workshop Chowk, Gulab Devi Road, Nakodar Chowk, Football Chowk, and Kapurthala Chowk were put on red alert after the message.
He said specific officers, including ACPs Barjinder Singh and Nirmal Singh, were assigned to oversee designated points such as Kapurthala Chowk and Jyoti Chowk, respectively.
The CP said the two-hour operation involved thorough checking of vehicles and issuing challans to violators. He reiterated the commitment of the Police Commissionerate to ensure free, fair and peaceful polls in the city.
