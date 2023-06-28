Police crack grocery shop owner murder case, 1 held in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 27

The CIA staff of the city police cracked the murder case of grocery shop owner that shocked the city yesterday with the arrest of the prime suspect, Lovepreet alias Preet (29), a resident of Basti Guzan here.

The incident occurred yesterday morning at around 6:30am when an unidentified assailant attacked and killed the victim, Paramjit Arora (62) inside his grocery shop. The brutal murder sent shockwaves through the traders’ community, prompting immediate action from the police.

A case was registered under Sections 302, 394 and 449 of the IPC at Basti Bawa Khel police station and an investigation was launched.

Acting on a tip-off, the police teams had set up a strategic blockade during the night near Baba Budha Ji Nagar canal and arrested the suspect. Spotting the cops, the suspect jumped into a nearby dry canal and injured his right ankle.

During the interrogation, Lovepreet confessed to the crime. The 29-year-old revealed that he had been residing in Basti Guzan for the past seven years, working as an electrician. He disclosed his addiction to drugs drove him to commit the robbery at Paramjit Arora's shop to sustain his addiction. Fearful of being identified, he resorted to murdering the shop owner. The police also recovered the murder weapon, a knife, from his possession.

The police said the accused will be produced in court and remanded in police custody, ensuring a comprehensive interrogation to uncover any possible accomplices or additional information that may aid in the probe.