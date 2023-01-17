 Police DAV Public School students get cash reward : The Tribune India

Police DAV Public School students get cash reward

Police DAV Public School students get cash reward

Jalandhar: Two students of Police DAV Public School — Kartik Sharma of Class X and Prabhnoor of Class lX — have got selected for District Level Inspire Science Exhibition under Inspire Manak Award for their ideas about ‘Removable toothbrush bristles’and ‘Splash barriers on tyres/front and rear fenders in vehicles like car, bus, truck etc for protection against water splash during rainy seasons’. They have also received a cash prize of Rs 10,000. ‘Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research’ (INSPIRE) scheme is one of the flagship programmes of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India. The Inspire Awards — Manak being executed by DST with National Innovation Foundation — India (NIF) aims to motivate students to give innovative ideas. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij congratulated the students and their mentor Chandan for their commendable success.

National Best Teacher Award

Eklavya School chairman JK Gupta congratulated Rajwinder Kaur (educator) for receiving the most prestigious award National Best Teacher Award by the Federation of Private Schools (FAP). He appreciated her zeal, enthusiasm, innovativeness and hard work to generate innovative ideas for the betterment of students. The ceremony was graced by Dr Jagjit Singh, president, FAP, at Chandigarh University. School director Seema Handa extended her best wishes to Rajwinder Kaur and advised the whole staff to update themselves to the ever changing needs of higher education at global level and thereby becoming an effective contributor to the knowledge society.

National Youth Day marked at DIPS

National Youth Day was celebrated by the students together at DIPS College of Education. The girl students informed their classmates about the importance and history of this day. The teachers told the students that Swami Vivekananda was a scholar of religion, philosophy, history, art, social science and literature. He was also a very good player. He believed that God also believes in us only when we believe in ourselves. Principal Dr. Jyoti Gupta said that this year the theme of this day was ‘Developed Youth, Developed India’, so that the youth can be told that only an all-round youth can start a great country.

Appreciation for awareness drive

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya received appreciation for its efforts towards awareness programme under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan by Rural Development Department NITTTR, Chandigarh. The students of college participated in online quiz on millets which aimed at making them aware about the benefits of millets and to celebrate the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated the students and members of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan comprising Dr Minakshi Duggal Mehta, Dr Anjana Bhatia, Urvashi, Sushil Kumar, Shefali Kashyap and Alka Sharma for this achievement. Justice (Retd) NK Sud, vice-president, DAVCMC and chairman, local committee, also lauded the efforts of HMV in always meeting its social responsibilities.

