Police, farmer leader come face to face over drug threat

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 3

A Facebook post by Sukhdev Singh, son of a farmer leader of Sabhra village, regarding drug threat in the area has lead to blame game between the police and a farmers organisation.

Sukhdev Singh blamed top leaders of the ruling party for drug trade in the area, claiming that they are easily available. Perturbed over his post that went viral, the Patti Sadar police raided the house of the farmer leader, Sohan Singh Sabhra, to arrest his son.

“There was nothing wrong about the social media post that went viral, and residents have evidence related to the allegations,” said Sohan Singh during a telephonic conversation with SHO Harjinder Singh.

