Police Games: Punjab win men’s basketball championship

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 14

The Punjab Police team lifted the men’s basketball championship on the fifth day of the 71st All India Police Games Volleyball Cluster 2022 at PAP Complex in Jalandhar.

Balancing act: Players in action during a yoga competition at the All-India Police Games in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Sarabjit Singh

The Punjab team on Wednesday defeated the CRPF 85-59 in the finals in the men’s category. The women’s basketball team from Punjab also made a mark by becoming the first runner-up. They, however, lost to Kerala in the final match today 51-71.

The Punjab team also won the volleyball men’s final match by defeating Rajasthan 3-0.

The Punjab team entered the finals of the handball men’s team by defeating Rajasthan 32-16.