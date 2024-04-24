Police raid spa centres after flesh trade complaints, owners booked

Jalandhar, April 23
The police recently conducted raids targeting three spa centres falling within the jurisdiction of Division No. 6 and 7 police stations. The raids were prompted by complaints alleging the operation of a prostitution racket within these establishments.
Reports indicate that the targeted places, namely Royal Spa Centre, Thai Spa Centre and Swastik Spa Centre, based in posh localities, had previously faced police action and were ordered to cease operations. However, the the owners persisted in their activities by relocating secretly.
According to police officials, three FIRs have been lodged against spa owners and managers under relevant sections of the Immoral Trafficking Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). While the owners are reported to
be from Delhi and other districts, managers
present during the raids have been apprehended by the police.
Police officials claimed that these spa centres were allegedly involved in illegal activities under the guise of legitimate massage services. As part of the operation, entry registers and other documents were confiscated from the premises.
“The owners of these centres will be arrested soon,” they said.
