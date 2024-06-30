Police revoke 56 arms licences in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, June 29
In a move to check the misuse of weapons by criminal elements, the Commissionerate of Police have cancelled 56 arm licenses in the city.
Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the police were tightening the noose around criminals. He said that so far 56 arms licences were cancelled, adding that most of these belonged to people with a criminal record.
CP Sharma said that out of these 56 licencees, 13 had FIRs under the Arms Act, 13 for attempted murder, six under the NDPS Act, six for murder, five for theft, and 13 for various other violations under the IPC. He said the action was a warning that the misuse of licenced weapons and criminal intent will be met with zero tolerance. He said the operation aimed to reduce the potential violence and criminal activity in the area.
