Policeman dies after consuming wrong medicine

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 20

A cop identified as Dinesh Kumar, who was posted at Chandigarh, and living in a Police Lines quarter, died after consuming some wrong medicine at Hoshiarpur on Monday night. The city police have recorded proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

Station House Officer (SHO) Deepak Sharma said Dinesh was a class four employee of the Police Department. “On the basis of the statement of Jyoti, wife of deceased Dinesh Kumar, the city police have recorded proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC and got his post-mortem conducted,” the SHO said.

He said the wife of the deceased had stated that he had consumed some wrong medicine after which his condition had deteriorated. He was taken to the Civil Hospital and later to a private hospital where he died.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur