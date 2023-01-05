Polio vaccination drive kicks off

Jalandhar, January 4
The polio immunisation drive began at Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts as part of the revised polio immunisation programme.
The DIO visited various health organisations on Wednesday and reviewed the arrangement. He said on Wednesday, a total of 626 children will be administered the third dose of the polio vaccine.
Meanwhile, on the instructions of Civil Surgeon, Kapurthala, the fractional inactivated polio vaccine started today.
