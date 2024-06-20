Political activities to pick up pace

Aparna Banerji
Jalandhar, June 19
Campaigning for the Jalandhar West bypoll is set to pick up pace from tomorrow onwards.
BJP candidate Sheetal Angural will file his nomination papers tomorrow. He is expected to be accompanied by Punjab BJP’s blue-eyed boy and Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Ravneet Bittu and State Co-Incharge Narinder Singh Raina.
The AAP will also hold a meeting of workers tomorrow. It will be convened by AAP National General Secretary Sandeep Pathak.
Political activities in the Jalandhar West constituency remained nearly dormant so far. Though the last date for filing nomination papers was June 21, none of the candidates from the mainstream parties filed their papers yet.
BJP candidate Sheetal Angural will hold a roadshow before filing his nominations. AAP candidate Mahinder Bhagat will file his papers on June 21.
AAP National General Secretary Sandeep Pathak will hold a meeting with around 200 party workers and volunteers from across the state tomorrow. AAP volunteers, key functionaries and MLAs will be present during the meeting.
Three file papers
Meanwhile, three candidates filed their nomination papers for the Jalandhar West bypoll on Wednesday. District Election Officer Himanshu Aggarwal said Independent candidates Raj Kumar and Vishal and Inderjit Singh from the Loktantrik Lok Rajyam Party filed their papers.
June 21 last date to file papers
District Election Officer Himanshu Aggarwal said the last date for filing papers was June 21. Scrutiny of papers would be held on June 24. Candidates could withdraw their papers on June 26. Voting will be done place on July 10 and the results will be announced on July 13.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead, over 60 hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi
The officials have expressed concern that the death toll may...
India reports 110 deaths, 40,000 heatstroke cases this summer
The weather office has forecast above normal temperatures fo...
Punjab’s drugs crackdown on ‘point of sale’; know how police are getting peddlers' neck through meticulous data analysis
Conducts massive raids across top 10 drugs hotspots of each ...
Punjab, Delhi get brief respite from heatwave as light rains lash parts of region
Monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30