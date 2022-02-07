Poll '22: Health Dept goes into overdrive to jab polling staff

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, February 6

Ahead of the Assembly poll, the district administration and the Health Department seem to be into overdrive to vaccinate the personnel on election duty as well as students in the 15-18 age range. The instructions mention that it is advisable that all students above 15 years of age attending schools get the jab. The DC has also asked the poll staff to get both Covid-19 as well as booster doses.

79 cases, 1 death reported in dist A total of 79 new cases of Covid were reported from Jalandhar on Sunday. With this, the Covid tally in Jalandhar has reached to 77,575 cases. With one more death in the district, the deceased tally reached to 1,562 today. As many as 75,058 people have recovered from Covid in the district while the number of active cases in Jalandhar have reached 1,562 today. Of the 20,21,208 samples collected in the district, so far, 18,60,947 have tested negative. 20 cases in Kapurthala The Kapurthala district reported 20 new cases of Covid today, taking the district tally to 23,567. No new death was reported in Kapurthala today. The total deceased tally in the district so far is 567.

Special vaccination points have been set up to vaccinate staff on poll duty during rehearsals. While as many as 4,000 poll staff were vaccinated during the last rehearsal, as many as 2,000 to 2,500 poll duty staff were vaccinated on Sunday.

In Jalandhar, 59, 943 youngsters in the 15-18 age group have been vaccinated so far. On the other hand, precautionary dose (more popularly called booster dose) has been administered to as many as 51,475 people. In all, as many as 31,15,256 people have been vaccinated in Jalandhar, of whom 17,16,028 people have got the first dose and the second dose has been received by 13,47,753 people.

Interacting with election duty staff, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori went to the vaccination point established for the poll duty staff to get their dose. He said the polling staff should be vaccinated and those who had already received two doses, could take the booster dose at their respective training/rehearsal sites.

District Immunisation Officer Dr Rakesh Chopra said, “The vaccination drive in the district is moving at a fast pace and a majority of the election duty staff has already been vaccinated. Poll staff are being jabbed at vaccination points established in schools, colleges and hospitals. As many as 4,000 poll staff were vaccinated at the last rehearsals and over 2,000 were vaccinated today. Going by the impressive response, 100 per cent staff on duty will be vaccinated soon. Similarly, students in the 15-18 age range are also being vaccinated on a large scale across various vaccination points.”

Civil Surgeon Dr Ranjit Ghotra said, “Jalandhar is leading in the vaccination drive for both poll staff and children between the ages of 15 and 18. The work is taking place on a war footing and set targets will be achieved soon.”