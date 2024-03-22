Poll code in force, but hoardings, wall paintings continue to dot city

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, March 21

Despite imposition of the Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha election, hoardings and posters from both ruling and opposition parties still pepper the city landscape.

A tour to different locations of the city revealed banners of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) showcasing CM Bhagwant Mann and touting their developmental efforts such as Sadak Surakheya Force (SSF), employment opportunities etc displayed in areas like Burlton Park, Maqsudan, Urban Estate Phase II and Basti Bawa Khel.

Additionally, flags and posters from all political parties adorn government and private buses, auto-rickshaws and roadside kiosks.

Similarly, BJP posters featuring local leaders and PM Narendra Modi are visible around Bank Enclave and Cheema Chowk. Local BJP leaders have also inundated the city with congratulatory messages and Holi festival wishes, evident on 120 Feet Road and Rama Mandi.

Despite directives from the Election Commission, images of Punjab CM Mann remain at Aam Aadmi Clinics, although officials assure their removal was underway on a constituency-wise basis.

As per information procured, the municipal corporation’s four teams were patrolling to combat defacement of public and private properties in compliance with the Model Code of Conduct.

MC assistant commissioner Rajesh Khokhar said these teams were deployed in the four constituencies West, Central, North and Cantt, and they have removed approximately 1,290 publicity materials from public areas in the past six days.

He said the teams are daily visiting different areas in all four constituencies, and ensuring complete compliance with the Model Code of Conduct.

Officials also urged the public to report such violations via the cVIGIL app launched by the EC, citing its efficiency in addressing complaints within 100 minutes. They said, of the 35 complaints received, 28 have been resolved and these were primarily of illegal hoardings or posters defacing public or private property.

