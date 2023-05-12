Poll grind over, candidates unwind

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, May 11

After a very hectic routine for more than a month owing to canvassing for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, the candidates of all parties said they finally got some time to relax and be with their families.

Sushil Kumar Rinku (AAP) enjoys with his son.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Sushil Rinku said after almost 45 days or so, he was finally at his place spending time with his family casually till 11 am. “During this time, I had a lot of fun with my toddler son Prathamvir Singh, who had been missing me a lot. Thereafter, I had to attend marriages and bhogs in the area. There were some visitors to my place and party workers in the evening. I intend to sleep a bit early today to give my mind and body some good rest,” he said.

Back to usual selves Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary had a good time with her family as all members had food together; Sushil Kumar Rinku took it easy at home until 11 am and then went out to attend some events

Sukhwinder Sukhi was back in the doctor’s role on Thursday as he attended to his patients at a hospital in Nawnashahr. Inder Iqbal Atwal, meanwhile, went back to Ludhiana to be with his family. He later returned to Jalandhar and held a meeting with party workers

Inder Iqbal Atwal (BJP) back in his party office.

Even as polling had been over, Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary said she got only a little time for relaxation today. “I tried to unwind spending some quality time with my granddaughters Sukhmani and Sehaj. Our entire family had lunch together after almost a month. But then I set on for my social work. Some of our Congress leaders had got injured a day ahead of polling and I went to see them at their places. I went to see the arrangements at the counting centre in the evening,” she said.

Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi (SAD-BSP) in Nawanshahr.

For SAD-BSP candidate

Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi, it was just like his routine day today. An ENT surgeon by profession, he said, “I went to my hospital at Nawanshahr and attended to my patients for two hours. I was able to see a few critical patients in the last three weeks. After that, I attended few bhogs and marriages in my Banga Vidhan Sabha constituency”. Dr Sukhi is a sitting Banga MLA. He added, “In the evening, I came to Jalandhar to meet some friends”.

BJP candidate Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal said, “I was in Jalandhar for most part of the day and went to my place in Ludhiana late in the evening.

I finally got to spend some time with my son Antar Iqbal Singh, who is in Class XII. We live in a joint family and it was lovely catching up my nephews Jhujhar Jeet and Viren Jeet after a long time. We all had a lovely dinner together. Earlier, I attended an idol installation ceremony at a temple in Jalandhar followed by a meeting with my counting agents.”