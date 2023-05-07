Poll rallies, roadshows hit traffic

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 6

As the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll is just four days away and all parties have been holding rallies and roadshows in the city, almost all roads are getting clogged for the past some days.

The situation was worst today as the Aam Aadmi Party held a roadshow from 12 noon to 5 pm through the city areas, followed by a roadshow of the BJP and women leaders and supporters of the Congress in the evening.

Traffic snarl-ups have become a common sight in the city due to election rallies and marches by political parties. Photo: Malkiat SIngh

It was the sixth consecutive day for AAP to hold a roadshow in Jalandhar. Since it was to pass through the city and was to start from the busiest Jyoti Chowk, all four roads, including Nakodar road, Civil Hospital road, old GT Road and Rainak Bazaar market road intersection here got jammed just at the start of the day. Since the BJP yatra was also to start from Jyoti Chowk at 5 pm, it once again got congested in the evening.

Namdev Chowk, General Post Office Chowk, BMC Chowk and BSF Chowk also remained jam-packed as all bigwigs have been putting up in hotels along these intersections. As the cars of VVIPs and their security personnel remain parked wrongly outside these hotels, the roads just outside them also often remain jammed. City residents said they were fed up of traffic bottlenecks getting created every day. “Bringing back children from schools has become a huge problem,” rued the parents adding that the travel time on way back had doubled and it had especially become tough owing to souring daytime temperature.