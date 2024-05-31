Polling booths to honour Army’s bravery set up at Balachaur village

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr May 30

Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa has launched an innovative initiative to encourage voter turnout and honour the valiant efforts of the Indian Army’s 23 Battalion of Punjab Regiment at Longewala led by Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri.

In Brigadier Chandpuri’s native village, Chandpuri Rurki in Balachaur, Deputy Commissioner Randhawa has established two polling booths named ‘Bravery’ and ‘Valour.’ These booths are dedicated to Brigadier Chandpuri, MVC, VSM, and are designed to resemble battlefield scenes with military vehicles, canopies, and bunkers.

The polling stations are staffed by personnel dressed in military uniforms, with additional volunteers similarly attired to assist voters.

The setup aims to both mobilise voters and pay tribute to the Army’s historic contributions.

DC Randhawa, accompanied by Balachaur SDM Ravinder Kumar Bansal, visited the polling booths today to inspect the arrangements. He commended Brigadier Lakhbir Singh Bajwa from Lamrin Tech Skill University, Rail Majra, and his team for their efforts in creating these distinctive polling booths.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Army #Nawanshahr