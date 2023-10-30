Poor sanitation at PUDA Complex in Jalandhar annoys owners of SCOs, visitors

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 29

The lack of adequate sanitation facilities in the PUDA Complex near the Deputy Commissioner’s office is inconveniencing owners of SCOs and visitors.

The vacant plots within the complex have been transformed into dumping grounds, where stray animals frequently scavenge through scattered waste.

The complex has numerous media houses, banks, private offices and dining outlets. Hundreds of visitors come here every day. Officials concerned are not interested in addressing the sanitation issue in the complex.

Expressing concern, some SCO owners said rag pickers often dispose of waste on vacant plots. Owners said, “They collect waste from various areas and dump it on vacant plots. We have reported the issue to the authorities concerned, but to no avail. Besides, encroachments by car dealers are rampant in the complex. Street lights are also lying defunct.”

They said, “Despite reminders, all these issues are not being addressed by the municipal corporation.”

Kulwinder Singh, an employee of an office in the PUDA Complex, said, “People are facing health hazards as the waste lies scattered in the complex. Foul smell emanating from garbage dump is negatively impacting their well-being.”

He said they had requested PUDA to issue notices to owners of vacant plots and urge them to construct boundaries to ensure cleanliness. He said, “Regrettably, it appears that all our complaints have fallen on deaf ears.”