Poor turnout hints at voter disillusionment towards parties

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, June 1

A low turnout in the district points to voters’ disillusionment with political parties. Many voters who did turn up at the polling booths seemed disengaged, casting their ballots out of a sense of civic duty or moral obligation rather than hope for a meaningful change.

The scenario in Jalandhar’s villages was notably subdued on polling day with little discussion about the elections and short queues at voting stations, especially in Goraya, Phillaur, Adampur and Cantt villages. The typically bustling streets were unusually quiet today, reflecting the electorate’s deep-seated apathy.

Parveen Bhardwaj of Goraya voiced her frustration over persistent issues such as water accumulation, which remains unresolved despite repeated promises by political leaders. “Every other day, our sewer system gets choked, but who cares,” she questioned. “Voting is our responsibility, so we do it, hoping that someday the candidates will realize their responsibility too,” she added.

Daljeet Singh, another disheartened voter, said while they fulfil their duty to vote, it is up to the parties to address their concerns. “Once elected, they just forget us,” he said. Daljeet highlighted the importance of teaching future generations the value of voting and maintaining faith in the democratic process, even if their issues remain unaddressed, therefore, he never misses to cast his vote.

Manjeet Kaur from Phillaur highlighted critical issues like drug abuse, unemployment, and poor law enforcement, which she believes are driving Punjab’s youth to seek opportunities abroad. She said she hopes that the elected candidates will prioritize Punjab’s development and tackle these pressing problems.

